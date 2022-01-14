Covid-19: What do I do if my PCR test is positive in Abu Dhabi?

Patients and their close contacts are split into two different categories and must follow the updated rules accordingly

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022, 4:25 PM

Individuals over the age of 50, pregnant women, and those with a pre-existing chronic disease must visit a Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center for medical assessment if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 have been split into two categories in Abu Dhabi – 'high risk' and 'other' (mild or medium symptoms and no chronic disease).

Abu Dhabi updated the procedures for Covid positive patients and their close contacts in the Emirate on Friday, to protect the health and safety of the public.

The new regulations have been made in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the Media Office tweeted.

Rules for high-risk patients

Who are patients' in the high-risk category?

Those who are 50 years old and above, have symptoms, have a chronic disease and pregnant women.

What must 'high-risk patients do?

They must first visit a designated Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centers for medical assessment and isolation measures. They are located in Mafraq, Zayed Port, Al Mushrif, Al Ain Convention Centre, and Madinat Zayed.

What must patients do to end isolation?

To end isolation, they must get two negative results 24 hours apart. Otherwise, they must conduct a PCR test on days eight and 10 and complete 10 days of isolation with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation, after medical evaluation.

ALSO READ:

Rules for 'other' category

Who are patients' in other categories?

Patients who fall under other categories are those with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic diseases.

What must they do if they test positive?

Such patients must first retest in any health facility in the emirate and continue to isolate. If the retest comes back positive for the second time, they will be contacted by a specialist to complete the isolation procedures.

What if the test returns negative?

If the retest is negative, they must wait 24 hours and then take a third PCR test. If this test also comes back negative, they may resume regular activities while continuing to follow precautionary measures.