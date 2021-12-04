Covid-19 variant: Dutch authorities say 18 passengers from South Africa had Omicron

Ottawa announced last week it will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a Covid-19 test
coronavirus13 hours ago
Dutch health authorities said on Saturday the final tally of passengers on two flights from South Africa last week who had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant was 18.
The Netherlands’ Institute for Health (RIVM) added in a statement that its investigation on passengers on the two flights has now been wrapped up.
The flights had already taken off on Nov. 26 when the Dutch government introduced new travel restrictions due to worries about the newly detected Omicron variant.
ALSO READ:
More than 600 passengers travelling on the flights were kept isolated and tested for Covid-19, with 61 testing positive, including the 18 who were found to have the Omicron variant.
Those who tested positive but have no symptoms will be allowed out of isolation on Saturday while others will have to stay longer, the institute said.
It did not give details on the number of passengers that will be released from isolation.
Ottawa announced last week it will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a Covid-19 test
coronavirus13 hours ago
Health experts say the best way to fight the spread of Covid-19, regardless of the strain, remains to get vaccinated.
coronavirus14 hours ago
The new Omicron variant appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa, providing the world a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed
coronavirus14 hours ago
The 'immune' status is mandatory for anyone wanting to enter public places and use public transport.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Four of the confirmed cases are unvaccinated individuals who had recently returned from South Africa
coronavirus16 hours ago
Health officials say they are investigating a rise in Covid cases in Britain this week
coronavirus18 hours ago
Biden sounded congested and coughed several times during speech on economy.
coronavirus19 hours ago
Study conducted by South African scientists suggests Omicron will be able to overcome natural and probably vaccine-induced immunity
coronavirus19 hours ago