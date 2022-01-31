Covid-19: US warns against travel to Singapore, Philippines, Brazil

The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with Covid-19 cases as 'Level Four: Very High'

By Reuters Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 11:57 PM

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to a dozen destinations, including Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, Philippines and Paraguay.

The CDC now lists nearly 130 countries and territories with Covid-19 cases as "Level Four: Very High." It also added Anguilla, French Guiana, Moldova and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday to its highest level.

ALSO READ: