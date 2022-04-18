Covid-19: US judge overturns mask mandate for public transport

The city has become the epicentre of China’s largest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan
coronavirus1 day ago
A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden.
US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of the Middle District of Florida said the mask mandate exceeds the statutory authority of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The mandate requiring face masks on airplanes, the subway, trains, buses, taxis and other forms of public transportation was recently extended by the CDC until May 3 amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
US airlines and a number of Republican lawmakers have called for an end to the mask mandate, which was issued by the CDC on February 3, 2021, shortly after Biden took office.
Mizelle, an appointee of former Republican president Donald Trump, issued her ruling in a lawsuit filed in July 2021 by a conservative non-profit organisation called the Health Freedom Defense Fund and two individual plaintiffs.
Although the public has a “strong interest” in combating the spread of Covid, the judge said, the mask mandate “exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority,” and it “failed to adequately explain its decisions.”
ALSO READ:
“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the Court declares unlawful and vacates the Mask Mandate,” Mizelle said in a 59-page ruling.
There was no immediate comment from the White House or the Justice Department, which could potentially appeal the ruling.
The city has become the epicentre of China’s largest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus2 days ago
Total active cases stand at 16,069
coronavirus2 days ago
Economists also say the curbs will weigh on the country’s economic growth rate this year
coronavirus2 days ago
The document can be accessed on an app or via email
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus3 days ago
Over 151.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago
China’s automakers may have to suspend production next month if suppliers in the city can't resume work
coronavirus3 days ago