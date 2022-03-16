Covid-19: US, EU, India, South Africa reach compromise on vaccine IP waiver text

India's waiver application covers vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for prevention, containment or treatment of Covid.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 16 Mar 2022, 10:22 AM

A draft compromise agreement on waiving intellectual property (IP) rights for Covid-19 vaccines between India, the US, the EU and South Africa is likely to be signed soon, according to a media report.

Developing countries including India have been trying to get a waiver for IP rights at the WTO Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for waiving IP rights to ensure universal access for Covid-19 vaccines.

India's waiver application covers vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for prevention, containment or treatment of Covid-19, according to the report.

“Whether America’s support of the waiver will have impact on people’s lives in India depends on a number of factors, such as how quickly the negotiations move and what the terms of the final waiver are,” Priti Radha Krishtel, co-founder of Initiative for Medicines, Access & Knowledge (I-MAK), was quoted in the report.

The WHO said about 80 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the 10 richest countries last year, but more than 2.5 billion people around the globe were still waiting for their first shots.

Madhu Pai of McGill University, said the draft agreement has come too late and is not strong enough.