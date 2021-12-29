Covid-19: US CDC raises travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden, Argentina

Warning raised from 'high' to 'very high'.

By Reuters Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 7:06 AM

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it raised Covid-19 related travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden and Argentina.

For Malta, Moldova and Sweden, the travel warning was raised to level four or "very high" while for Argentina, it was raised to level 3 or "high", the CDC said on Tuesday.

