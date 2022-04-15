Covid-19: US authorises first breath test to detect infection

Over 151 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for what it said is the first device that can detect Covid-19 in breath samples.
The InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the FDA said, and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites. The test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be carried out under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.
Dr Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Centre for Devices and Radiological Health, called the device “yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for Covid-19.”
The FDA said the device was 91.2 per cent accurate at identifying positive test samples and 99.3 per cent accurate at identifying negative test samples.
ALSO READ:
“InspectIR expects to be able to produce approximately 100 instruments per week, which can each be used to evaluate approximately 160 samples per day,” the agency said. “At this level of production, testing capacity using the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer is expected to increase by approximately 64,000 samples per month.”
Over 151 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
Tech giant has been trying to bring back employees to some offices in the US, the UK and Asia Pacific
coronavirus1 day ago
From May 1 to August 31, public will no longer need to present vaccination or illness certificates
coronavirus1 day ago
Some 79% of Italians have been fully vaccinated and 65% have had a third booster shot
coronavirus1 day ago
'Working with scientists to better understand their current spread as well as any potential impact they may have'
coronavirus1 day ago
The financial and commercial hub is under pressure to try to contain China's biggest outbreak
coronavirus2 days ago
Tourists from visa-waiver countries will now be able to visit from May 1
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus2 days ago