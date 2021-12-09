Covid-19: UK records 148 deaths in a single day

Cases are up 8 per cent on the week before

By Reuters Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 11:14 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 11:15 PM

Britain recorded 50,867 new cases of Covid-19 and 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed.

On a seven-day basis, cases are up 8 per cent on the week before, with deaths up 0.7 per cent.

ALSO READ:

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 171,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.