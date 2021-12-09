Covid-19: UK records 148 deaths in a single day

Over 103.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Britain recorded 50,867 new cases of Covid-19 and 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed.
On a seven-day basis, cases are up 8 per cent on the week before, with deaths up 0.7 per cent.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 171,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Over 103.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Pakistan's National Institute of Health issues statement saying the case was not yet confirmed -- after a Sindh official reported the case.
Three ministers were exposed at a meeting attended by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.
The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative; Joyce will remain in isolation.
UK PM tells people to work from home to slow Omicron spread.
Danes are encouraged to work from home and cancel social gatherings such as Christmas parties
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had vowed to navigate the winter without resorting to a fourth Covid-19 lockdown
