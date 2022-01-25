Covid-19: UK police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

The total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million
coronavirus23 hours ago
British police will investigate alleged lockdown breaches at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence after receiving evidence from an internal government probe into a series of gatherings.
Johnson is fighting for his political survival after new allegations that he broke the Covid-19 lockdown rules he imposed by attending a surprise birthday party in Downing Street when social gatherings indoors were banned.
That added to a long list of alleged lockdown breaches in Downing Street, including one 'bring your own booze' party, which Johnson has said he attended thinking it was a work event.
Police will now investigate, London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ:
"I can confirm that the Met (Metropolitan Police) is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations," she said.
The police investigation could force a delay to the internal inquiry commissioned by Johnson and carried out by senior official Sue Gray, who is expected to report her findings later this week in what was seen as a key moment for Johnson's future as prime minister.
The total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million
coronavirus23 hours ago
However, Tedros said it was possible this year to exit the acute phase of the pandemic.
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 56,651
coronavirus1 day ago
Some team officials had expressed a fear that Beijing's stricter tests could block some athletes.
coronavirus1 day ago
India's tally of overall infections reached 39.54 million, the second-highest globally behind the US.
coronavirus1 day ago
In October, Happiness Patrols had distributed Expo passports and gifts to good drivers last year.
coronavirus1 day ago
They were already in the closed loop who had taken confirmatory tests.
coronavirus1 day ago
Some employees would take turns not to return to the office.
coronavirus1 day ago