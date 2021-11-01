Covid-19: UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

The ministry reminded foreign workers that they can get vaccinated free of charge without needing to present a residence or work permit
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the UAE Football Association (UAE FA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, announced an increase in the validity of the nasal swab examination for fans attending matches to 96 hours.
The decision comes into immediate effect for all matches of the Adnoc Pro League, the Pro League Cup and Super Cup of the ongoing 2021-2022 season.
As per previous procedures, only those who had PCR test less than 48 hours prior to the game were allowed to attend matches.
This new measure has been taken in order to give more fans the opportunity to watch live matches in the stadiums, while adhering to health measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the authorities.
Spectators attending matches need to download the Al Hosn application and also need to have the third vaccination dose as approved in the UAE. Moreover, those who have not completed six months since receiving the second dose, need to have a negative PCR test result.
In addition, once inside the stadium, all fans need to strictly adhere to precautionary measures in place including wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.
The ministry reminded foreign workers that they can get vaccinated free of charge without needing to present a residence or work permit
coronavirus1 day ago
Residents flock to vaccination centres as PM Pohiva Tuionetoa warns about lockdown
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 92.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus1 day ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 10 million doses have already been sent to the United Nations-backed Covax vaccine-sharing programme
coronavirus1 day ago
The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated
coronavirus2 days ago
Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier are five times more likely to get Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people
coronavirus2 days ago
Expert panel finds the benefits of the vaccine outweigh risks
coronavirus2 days ago