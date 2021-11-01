Covid-19: UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

The new measure will give more fans the opportunity to watch live matches in the stadiums.

By Wam Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 6:28 AM

The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the UAE Football Association (UAE FA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, announced an increase in the validity of the nasal swab examination for fans attending matches to 96 hours.

The decision comes into immediate effect for all matches of the Adnoc Pro League, the Pro League Cup and Super Cup of the ongoing 2021-2022 season.

As per previous procedures, only those who had PCR test less than 48 hours prior to the game were allowed to attend matches.

This new measure has been taken in order to give more fans the opportunity to watch live matches in the stadiums, while adhering to health measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the authorities.

Spectators attending matches need to download the Al Hosn application and also need to have the third vaccination dose as approved in the UAE. Moreover, those who have not completed six months since receiving the second dose, need to have a negative PCR test result.

In addition, once inside the stadium, all fans need to strictly adhere to precautionary measures in place including wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing.