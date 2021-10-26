The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) have updated the travel protocol of UAE citizens, travelling to countries on travel curbs list, as of Wednesday, October 27.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
The new update allows citizens - who received the full doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccines – to travel.
Meanwhile, the protocol prohibits travel for citizens who did not receive the full doses of the vaccine, except for the UAE diplomatic missions, patients, as well as humanitarian cases, and those who are studying abroad on scholarships, provided that prior approval is obtained from the official authorities.
Citizens returning from those countries are required to present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours from the time of departure as well as presenting the result of another Rapid PCR Test that was conducted not more than 6 hours before the departure time at the airport of the destination.
The move aims to promote the country’s strategy in the recovery phase, enhance the gradual openness in all vital sectors as well as to manage a gradual return to normalcy.
The protocol indicated that vaccinated travellers must take a PCR test upon arrival and take two more PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days.
For the unvaccinated travellers, they must take a PCR test upon arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another test on the ninth day.
ALSO READ:
>>Explained: India's new Covid-19 guidelines for international travellers
>>Explained: Covid guidelines, quarantine rules, PCR tests for passengers to Abu Dhabi
The protocol also covered a number of departure requirements, including registering in the 'Tawajudi' service and uploading a negative PCR test result valid for 48 hours and the itinerary, along with adhering to the destination requirements and procedures.
The two entities also advise travelers to visit health centres in the event of symptoms or infection with the virus and to notify the UAE's embassy in that country. The protocol also advised people above the age of 70 not to travel to maintain their health and safety.
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus2 days ago