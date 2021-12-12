Covid-19: Turkey detects first six cases of Omicron variant

Mice that received the vaccine intra-nasally were better protected than those that received injections
The first six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was reported as saying on Saturday by state broadcaster TRT Haber.
Five of the cases were in the western city of Izmir and one in the largest city of Istanbul, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported Koca as saying.
“These six cases had no need for hospital. The symptoms were very light. They were treated as outpatients and did not have any problems,” he was cited as saying.
Two weeks ago, Turkey closed its borders to passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe as a measure against the new coronavirus variant.
The number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey on Saturday amounted to 19,255, with a daily death toll of 191. The daily case numbers have fallen from a level of around 30,000 in October.
