Covid-19 travel update: Saudi Arabia ends flight ban from India, Egypt, Pakistan

Saudi Arabia’s ban on direct travel from several countries ended on Wednesday, as the Kingdom continues to relax pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that starting from one o’clock in the morning of Wednesday, the suspension of direct entry will be lifted from 6 countries, reports state news agency SPA.

Travellers from six countries — India, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil and Vietnam — can now arrive in the Kingdom without having to spend 14 days outside those countries before entering Saudi Arabia.

The travellers will need a valid PCR test certificate and must register on the Qdoom platform 72 hours before their flight departs.

They will also need to enter institutional quarantine for five days when they arrive, regardless of their immunization status outside of the Kingdom.

They will also need to take tests on the first and fifth days of their quarantine.

Though Saudi Arabia has eased travel from some destinations, it has been forced to implement new restrictions on some African countries after a concerning new Covid-19 variant, omicron, was detected in South Africa last week.

