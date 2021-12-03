Covid-19: Sri Lanka reports first case of Omicron variant

The strain was identified in a Sri Lankan national who had recently returned from South Africa

Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Fri 3 Dec 2021, 10:36 AM

Sri Lanka’s health authorities on Friday said they have identified the first Omicron patient in the country.

The Health Ministry said the new Covid-19 variant was identified in a Sri Lankan national who had recently returned from South Africa.

“As a result of our vigilance we have been able to identify an Omicron patient following gene sequencing lab tests. There is no need for us to panic over this. We are dealing with the situation,” Dr Hemantha Herath Deputy Director of Health Services told reporters.

ALSO READ:

On Thursday, Sri Lanka recorded 735 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths. Nearly 10,000 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Sri Lanka with the overall case number at 565,471.