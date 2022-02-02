Children in the 3-17 age group have been receiving Sinopharm vaccine jabs since August last year
coronavirus12 hours ago
Spotify's plan to add a content advisory to any discussion of Covid-19 on its platform is a positive step, but tech platforms should do more to prevent the spread of misinformation on the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday.
"Our hope is all major tech platforms and all major news sources for that matter be responsible and be vigilant to ensure that the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as Covid-19", White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing.
"This disclaimer - it's a positive step, but we want every platform to continue doing more to call out misinformation."
US podcaster Joe Rogan apologised on Sunday and pledged more balance on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, amid a backlash against Covid misinformation on the streaming service that wiped more than $2 billion off its market value last week.
Spotify shares have risen 18.23 per cent since Rogan apologised and Citigroup gave it a "buy" rating.
ALSO READ:
Rogan's show has been the most listened-to podcast on Spotify. His views on vaccines and government mandates to control the spread of the coronavirus alienated prominent figures from the platform before Spotify said it would add a content advisory to any episode with discussion of Covid to try to quell the controversy.
It marked the first step by Spotify into the field of content moderation that other tech platforms have found challenging and costly.
Children in the 3-17 age group have been receiving Sinopharm vaccine jabs since August last year
coronavirus12 hours ago
App is one of the modern national digital systems launched by govt since the outbreak of the pandemic
coronavirus14 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million
coronavirus14 hours ago
This will allow the schools to gradually return to pre-pandemic school operations.
coronavirus15 hours ago
Total active cases stand at 66,731
coronavirus16 hours ago
Tickets for the winter sports extravaganza starting on February 4 have not been sold to the local population.
coronavirus22 hours ago
FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.
coronavirus23 hours ago
The 2021 laureate will be announced in October.
coronavirus23 hours ago