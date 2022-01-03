Covid-19: South Korea reports first deaths linked to Omicron variant

Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the patients, who were both in their 90s.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 3 Jan 2022, 8:47 AM

Two people who posthumously tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus appear to be the first such reported deaths in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the two patients, who were both in their 90s, Yonhap reported, citing health authorities in the city of Gwangju.

