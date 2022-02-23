UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Covid-19: South Korea approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Children will get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three week interval.

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 7:22 AM

South Korea has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for use with children aged 5-11, the country's food and drug ministry said on Wednesday.

Children should get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three week interval, the ministry said in a statement. Children with significantly declined immunity can get a booster four weeks later.


More news from coronavirus