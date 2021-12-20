Covid-19: South Africa's President Ramaphosa back at work after self-isolation

Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on December 12.

By Reuters Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 12:56 PM

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to work after finishing a week of self-isolation due to testing positive for Covid-19, his office said on Monday.

Ramaphosa, who was given Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in February, tested positive for Covid-19 on December 12 and received treatment for mild symptoms.

"The President has returned to duty and will chair the final cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday," the presidency said in a statement.

In the past few days, a nationwide outbreak believed to be linked to the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been infecting more than 20,000 people a day, even though the number of new recorded infections dropped below that over the weekend.