Covid-19: South Africa sees rising share of Omicron sub-lineages

Africa witnesses uptick in fresh cases and deaths

Thu 28 Apr 2022

South Africa-based Professor Helen Rees said on Thursday that an increasing share of the country's Covid-19 cases were the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages of the Omicron variant, suggesting those might have a growth advantage over others.

Rees added at a World Health Organization news conference that despite rising Covid infections South Africa was so far not seeing a huge increase in mortality or intensive care admissions.

