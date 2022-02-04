Covid-19: South Africa seeing more cases of Omicron sub-variant, monitoring it

Tests on animals will start next month while human trials will begin in November.
coronavirus16 hours ago
South Africa is seeing more cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant and is monitoring it, but there is no clear sign that BA.2 is substantially different from the original Omicron strain, a senior scientist said on Friday.
Michelle Groome, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, showed in a presentation that BA.2 accounted for 23 per cent of the 450 samples from January sequenced by South Africa's genomic surveillance network and the original strain 75 per cent.
Of the 2,243 samples from December that were sequenced, BA.2 accounted for 4 per cent and the original strain 94 per cent.
"We are seeing this increase with the BA.2, we are still trying to get more information on this particular sub-lineage ... and so we are increasing sequencing from those provinces where we are seeing increases (in cases) monitoring the proportion that is due to BA.2," Groome told a news conference.
"At this stage, there is no indication that there would be ... differences between these different sub-lineages of Omicron. As we saw with Delta there were lots of lineages and we didn't see a lot of difference between them, but we will keep monitoring," she added.
Asked whether there were signs BA.2 was causing different symptoms, she said she was not expecting marked changes. Scientists will analyse hospitalisation data for clues about the severity of illness linked to the sub-variant, she said.
South Africa entered a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections driven by Omicron late last year, shortly after alerting the world to the emergence of the highly transmissible variant.
ALSO READ:
Daily infections started to decline from mid-December after hitting a record of more than 26,000, and they have stabilised in recent weeks at about 3,000 new cases a day. read more
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the country was not out of the fourth wave and there could be a fifth wave closer to winter. He said the past two weeks had been a bit of a "stalemate" in terms of new cases.
"There's no serious decline and yet no worrying rise in infections," he said, adding that the opening of schools and increased movement after the holidays could be reasons why there had not been a larger drop in new infections.
Tests on animals will start next month while human trials will begin in November.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Vaccine passes for indoor events, face masks will no longer be required.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Visitors to present a negative PCR result before entry
coronavirus22 hours ago
Decision to offer children over 5 vaccine was based on clinical evidence, ministry says.
coronavirus23 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million
coronavirus23 hours ago
Over 126.1 million PCR have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
Nearly 20,000 students had signed an online petition calling for postponement of the exams
coronavirus1 day ago
Known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before Covid-19 struck
coronavirus1 day ago