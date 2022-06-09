Enjoy our faster App experience
Covid-19: Shanghai to conduct mass testing in 7 districts this weekend

The city of 25 million people has a total of 16 districts

AFP

By Reuters

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 1:54 PM

Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM

The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai will carry out mass testing for Covid-19 in seven districts over the weekend, a local health official said on Thursday.

The districts to be tested are Pudong, Huangpu, Jingan, Xuhui, Hongkou, Baoshan and Minhang, the deputy director of Shanghai’s health commission, Zhao Dandan, told a media briefing.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has a total of 16 districts.

