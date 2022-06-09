Over 163.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
The Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai will carry out mass testing for Covid-19 in seven districts over the weekend, a local health official said on Thursday.
The districts to be tested are Pudong, Huangpu, Jingan, Xuhui, Hongkou, Baoshan and Minhang, the deputy director of Shanghai’s health commission, Zhao Dandan, told a media briefing.
Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has a total of 16 districts.
