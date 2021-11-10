Covid-19: Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely

By Reuters Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 6:22 AM

The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organisers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday, amid rising Covid-19 cases in China.

"Today, we've chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city's citizens first," said the notice.

Runners entered in the November 28 race were given the opportunity either to give up their place or hold it until 2022.

Both the Beijing and Wuhan marathons have been called off with new dates yet to be determined.

China reported 62 new coronavirus cases for November 8.