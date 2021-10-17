Covid-19: Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated fans to attend full-capacity sports events

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus15 hours ago
Saudi Arabia’s sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country’s ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.
Listen to stories like this on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.
ALSO READ:
>> Saudi Arabia lifts quarantine requirement for Covid vaccinated foreign visitors
>> Covid-19: Saudi Arabia allows full capacity attendance at Makkah, Madinah mosques
On Friday, the interior ministry said Saudi Arabia would ease Covid-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus15 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago