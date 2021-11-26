Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends flights, entry of travellers from 7 countries

Countries in Asia and Europe suspend travel from southern African nations amid new Covid variant concerns.

By Reuters Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 8:47 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 8:56 PM

Saudi Arabia has suspended flights from seven countries, the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday. The suspension was announced amid concerns related to the new Covid-19 variant.

Earlier today, Bahrain also announced suspension of flights for six countries.

Entry of travellers to Saudi Arabia suspended from following countries:

- Republic of South Africa

- Republic of Namibia

- Republic of Botswana

- Republic of Zimbabwe

- Republic of Mozambique

-Kingdom of Lesotho

- Kingdom of Eswatini

ALSO READ:

Some countries in Europe and Asia have suspended travel from southern African nations amid concerns related to new Covid-19 variant.