Covid-19: Saudi Arabia scraps restrictions; no mandatory PCR test, quarantine for arrivals

Effective today, masks are also not required outdoors

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 11:32 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 11:34 PM

Saudi Arabia has announced that passengers arriving in the Kingdom are no longer required to take a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test or undergo quarantine.

The Kingdom has also relaxed most other Covid-19 restrictions. Mosques won't have to follow social distancing guidelines, and citizens and residents are exempt from wearing masks outdoors, according to Saudi Gazette. However, they will still have to wear masks in mosques or indoors.

The ease of restrictions was announced by an official source at the Saudi Ministry of Interior and comes into effect from today, March 5.

