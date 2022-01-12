Covid-19: Saudi Arabia reports highest daily new infections so far

Djokovic issues long statement; apologises for L'Equipe interview on Dec 18, the day after he learned about contracting Covid.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Saudi Arabia has registered its highest daily number of new Covid-19 infections so far, health ministry data showed, breaking through 5,000 cases on Wednesday.
Cases in the kingdom, which has the Gulf's largest population at around 35 million, have risen dramatically since the start of the year with the global spread of the Omicron variant.
The Kingdom on Wednesday reported 5,362 new cases and two deaths, rising above the previous peak of daily infections in June 2020 of 4,919.
Mask wearing in public in Saudi Arabia has been compulsory since the start of the year.
ALSO READ:
Other Gulf Arab states have also seen infections surge in the past month, with Kuwait and Qatar also breaking through previous daily case records.
Djokovic issues long statement; apologises for L'Equipe interview on Dec 18, the day after he learned about contracting Covid.
coronavirus8 hours ago
Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa after court quashes govt move to block tennis player from entering Australia.
coronavirus8 hours ago
He has only had one dose of the Sinopharm vaccine
coronavirus16 hours ago
He faked giving coronavirus vaccinations to at least 45 people so they could get a health pass fraudulently
coronavirus16 hours ago
The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday
coronavirus17 hours ago
The latest wave of the virus jeopardizes the treatment of some 11 million cancer patients in the country
coronavirus18 hours ago
This comes after lab tests showed that the likelihood of virus growth after seven days of illness was 6 per cent
coronavirus18 hours ago
Medics in the country reiterate the dangers of the strain and how it affects vaccinated people
coronavirus21 hours ago