Covid-19: Saudi Arabia mandates booster shot for citizens travelling abroad

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday that citizens will be required to take the Covid-19 booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.

The kingdom is also requiring visitors to present a negative PCR result before entry.

It is mandatory for Saudi citizens wishing to travel outside to take the booster dose (third) of the Covid-19 vaccine after three months since receiving the second dose, except for age groups who are less than 16 years old, or groups excluded and as indicated in the Tawakkalna app.

All arrivals to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including citizens, regardless of their immunisation status, are required to submit an approved negative PCR test or negative Antigen Test issued within 48 hours from the date of departure to or entry into the Kingdom, SPA reports.

Children under 8 years old are exempted taking into account the regulations of countries of origin related to cases with Covid-19 infection analysis procedures for children.

Citizens whose results show that they are infected with the Coronavirus are allowed to come to or enter the Kingdom without the need for a PCR test as per the following:

— 7 days passed since the date of taking the positive sample for those who completed receiving the approved vaccine doses by the Kingdom.

— 10 days passed since the date of taking the positive sample for those who did not complete receiving the approved vaccine doses by the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior said the aforementioned instructions will be effective as of Wednesday February 9 at 1:00am.

The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures and the approved health protocols, and to expedite the completion of the approved vaccine doses.