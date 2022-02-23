Covid-19: Sanofi, GSK to seek authorisation for vaccine

He had been hospitalised as his lungs had been severely affected.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday they will seek regulatory approval for a new Covid-19 vaccine after human trials showed it provided a high level of protection against the disease.
Late-stage trials found that two doses of the vaccine were about 58% effective in preventing infection and 75% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease, the companies said in a statement. A separate study on the vaccine’s use as a booster showed that it “induced a significant increase in neutralising antibodies,” they said.
“The evolving epidemiology of Covid-19 demonstrates the need for a variety of vaccines,” Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines, said in a statement.
The Sanofi-GSK vaccine uses “a well-established approach that has been applied widely to prevent infection with other viruses including pandemic flu,” he said. “We are confident that this vaccine can play an important role as we continue to address this pandemic and prepare for the post-pandemic period.”
The drugmakers said they plan to seek regulatory approval from both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs in the European Union.
The companies had planned for their vaccine to be ready last year but early trials showed the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in people over 60 because it didn’t contain enough of the material that triggers the production of disease-fighting antibodies.
ALSO READ:
Late-stage trials of the current formulation of the vaccine were conducted on 10,000 adults in the US, Asia, Africa and Latin America. The companies didn’t provide a breakdown of the vaccine’s effectiveness for different age groups. Full results from the study will be published later this year.
Authorisation of the shot would bolster efforts to combat a pandemic that has already taken more than 5.9 million lives worldwide as the makers of existing vaccines struggle to produce enough doses to meet demand. GSK and Sanofi have signed agreements to supply millions of doses to the US, EU, Canada and developing countries.
He had been hospitalised as his lungs had been severely affected.
coronavirus16 hours ago
All testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorised in the EU or approved by WHO to be lifted next month
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
They mostly affected young, unvaccinated individuals and only caused mild disease
coronavirus1 day ago
Airlines have been updating travel requirements online today.
coronavirus1 day ago
Children under 16 are also exempt from the tests
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 134.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
Updated circular sent to travel agents and airlines.
coronavirus1 day ago