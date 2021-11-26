Covid-19: S.African official says WHO will designate new variant as “of concern”

South African health officials says his country is trying to get information about discussions at WHO meeting

People lineup to get tested for Covid at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa'. — AP

By Reuters Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 9:39 PM

A senior South African health official said he had been told on Friday that the World Health Organisation (WHO) would designate the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa as a variant “of concern”.

“We are busy trying to get some information behind the scenes about what was discussed at the WHO meeting today. Earlier in the day I just got a message to say that they were going to promote this variant to a ‘variant of concern’,” Nicholas Crisp, acting director general in the health department, told a media briefing.

He did not say who had sent the message.

