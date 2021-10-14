Covid-19: Russia to lift ban on flights to Oman, Thailand among other countries

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus16 hours ago
Russia will lift its Covid-19 ban on flights to countries including Tunisia, Thailand, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iran, Slovenia, and Oman from November 9, the government coronavirus task force said on Thursday.
The government stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year, but it has since been gradually relaxing the restrictions.
The flight bans dealt a heavy blow to Russia's airlines
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus16 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus18 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago