Covid-19: Risk of dying more than double for unvaccinated, finds Indian study

The country registered a a five-fold increase from daily cases seen in mid-January
coronavirus21 hours ago
The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic infected a relatively younger population revealed a survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) based on hospital data.
Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general, ICMR, told the media in Delhi on Thursday that data had been sourced from 37 hospitals across the country.
The analysis revealed that the risk of death was more than twice for the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated compared to the fully vaccinated. Its Covid-19 data revealed that 10 per cent of vaccinated people who were in hospitals died, but the corresponding share of fatalities among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated ones was 22 per cent.
The average age of hospitalisation in the Omicron-driven third wave was 44, while earlier, it was 55. Data taken between December 16, 2021, and January 17, 2022, was compared with November 15-December 15, 2021.
“The co-morbidities present in this younger population were pretty high,” said Bhargava. “About 46 per cent had co-morbidities. These are the people who are younger, but nearly half of them had some co-morbidities.”
Symptoms were lesser during the third wave as compared to the earlier ones. The presence of co-morbidities was 46 per cent as against 66 per cent in the second wave. The third wave also saw lesser use of drugs and patients suffered much lower complications.
Bhargava emphasised that these findings reveal that vaccination and not having co-morbidities matter a lot.
