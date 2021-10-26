Covid-19: Review of India's Covaxin shot underway, WHO says

Geneva - 'If all is in place and all goes well, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so'

By Reuters Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 2:37 PM

A World Health Organization technical advisory group was reviewing data on India's Covaxin shot against Covid-19 on Tuesday with a decision on its emergency use listing likely soon, a spokesperson said.

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," Margaret Harris told journalists at a UN press briefing.

Millions of Indians have taken the shot produced by Bharat Biotech but many have been unable to travel pending the WHO approval.