Covid-19: Residents in Beijing's Chaoyang district required to take 3 tests in coming week

The measure comes as China's capital reported 22 new cases on Saturday

By Reuters Published: Sun 24 Apr 2022, 9:31 PM

Beijing's Chaoyang district will require people who live and work in the district to undergo three coronavirus tests this coming week, the city government of Beijing said on Sunday.

Chaoyang is the biggest district in Beijing and is home to 3.45 million people.

The city government's requirement comes after Beijing reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

