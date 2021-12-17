UAE

Covid-19: Qatar reports its first four Omicron cases

Qataris and residents who had returned from abroad.

By Reuters

Published: Fri 17 Dec 2021, 7:41 PM

Qatar has registered its first four cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the state news agency QNA said on Friday.

It said the four infected people were Qataris and residents who had returned from abroad, and that they were in quarantine.


