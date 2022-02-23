Covid-19: Polish prime minister says Poland will remove most restrictions

To keep obligation to wear face masks.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 12:34 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 12:37 PM

Poland will remove most Covid-19 restrictions from March 1, while keeping the obligation to wear face masks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

"After medical consultations and watching what's happening in other countries we can introduce far-reaching changes in our restrictions policy," Morawiecki told reporters.