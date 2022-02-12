Covid-19: Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in 'freedom convoy' protest

Masks still required in busy areas and indoor public places.
coronavirus22 hours ago
Police said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a ‘freedom convoy’ protest against Covid-19 restrictions.
The vehicles were intercepted at various entry points into the French capital and nearly 300 tickets handed out to their occupants by mid morning, police said on Twitter.
Inspired by horn-blaring “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in Canada, the motorists - from numerous cities across France - were seeking to defy a police order not to enter the city. Less than two months from a presidential election, President Emmanuel Macron’s government is eager to keep protests from spiralling into large-scale demonstrations like the anti-government “yellow vest” protests of 2018.
A police motorcycle patrol stopped two camper vans and a truck from the convoy that had made it as far as the prestigious Champs Elysees avenue in central Paris.
Separately police also said they had arrested two protesters in southern Paris in possession of petrol cans, hammers and knives.
Police have mobilised thousands of officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.
Canadian truckers protesting a vaccine mandate for trans-border traffic have paralysed parts of the capital Ottawa since late January and blocked key US-Canada crossing points.
ALSO READ:
The French protests are against rules requiring a vaccine pass to get into many public places and come after months of regular demonstrations against the pass in Paris and other cities.
The yellow vest movement which began as a protest against fuel taxes grew into a broader revolt that saw some of the worst street violence in decades and tested Macron’s authority.
Police have allowed two street marches by anti-vaccine and yellow vest demonstrators to go ahead in Paris on Saturday afternoon.
Masks still required in busy areas and indoor public places.
coronavirus22 hours ago
Shots are available at Seha and Mubadala Health facilities
coronavirus23 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million
coronavirus23 hours ago
Fully vaccinated travellers only need to fill out a simplified passenger locator form.
coronavirus1 day ago
Total active cases stand at 67,253.
coronavirus1 day ago
Citizens have been asked to continue wearing masks until the end of the pandemic
coronavirus1 day ago
The 2021 Academy Awards had been a significantly downsized event
coronavirus1 day ago
Several thousands call for an end to a vaccine mandate and tough Covid-19 restrictions
coronavirus1 day ago