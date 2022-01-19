Covid-19: Philippines sees first deaths from Omicron variant

By Reuters Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 12:54 PM

The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed the first domestic deaths caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The health ministry said those who died were elderly patients with existing health issues and had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.