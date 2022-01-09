Covid-19: Philippines reports record 28,707 daily coronavirus cases

Another 15 people died from Covid-19.

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 12:13 PM

The Philippines reported a record number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, registering 28,707 new infections, the health ministry said.

Another 15 people died from Covid-19, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the total death toll to 52,150. The country has reported a total of more than 2.96 million cases since the pandemic started.

ALSO READ: