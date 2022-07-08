Covid-19: Philippines' President Marcos tests positive

Travellers fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and who have received booster doses, will get the green e-permit
Philippines' President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has tested positive for Covid-19, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles said Friday. Angeles told a press conference that Marcos, 64, has tested positive in an antigen test for Covid-19.
"He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay," she said.
Angeles said the presidential management staff is currently informing those in close contact with Marcos to observe their symptoms per the protocol.
Marcos' wife and children were not exposed.
Regarding Marcos' schedule for Friday, Angeles said Marcos would not attend the US independence event at the embassy in Manila. However, he will virtually participate in a meeting with local officials on booster shot uptake on Friday night.
Marcos had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020.
