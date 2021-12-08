Covid-19: Philippines introduces new travel ban to prevent Omicron spread

Rule adds to earlier prohibitions on travellers from South Africa, 13 other countries

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from France to prevent the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from December 10 to December 15.

This adds to an earlier ban on travellers from South Africa and 13 other countries to prevent Omicron, which has yet to be detected in the Philippines.