Covid-19: Philippines confirms community transmission of Omicron, cases hit record

Several MPs from Johnson's own party are calling for his resignation
coronavirus15 hours ago
The Philippine health ministry confirmed the local spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant around Manila on Saturday, as infections hit a record high for a third straight day.
“We are seeing community transmission of the Omicron variant in the capital region,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing.
The region is an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people.
The community transmission of the Omicron variant is characterised by a steep rise in cases, Vergeire said, adding that infections may peak from the end of this month to mid-February.
The ministry reported 39,004 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, while active cases also hit a record, at 280,813.
With more than 3.16 million cases and nearly 53,000 deaths, the Philippines has the highest Covid-19 infections and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.
ALSO READ:
Several MPs from Johnson's own party are calling for his resignation
coronavirus15 hours ago
Non-essential stores, hairdressers, beauty salons and other service providers will be allowed to reopen under strict conditions until 5pm
coronavirus16 hours ago
Health Minister Vlastimil Valek told reporters the government hoped to manage the wave of Omicron infections
coronavirus16 hours ago
New daily cases of have jumped to a record 37,500
coronavirus17 hours ago
An online petition started by a Boston high school senior called for a remote option had gathered more than 8,000 signatures
coronavirus17 hours ago
Infants are 'coming in for short periods of time', says child health professor
coronavirus18 hours ago
Many countries in Europe make FFP2 masks mandatory in public places
coronavirus18 hours ago
However, nationwide average is still rising, with more than 750,000 cases per day
coronavirus18 hours ago