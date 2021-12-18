Covid-19: Paris cancels New Year's Eve fireworks to limit spread of virus

An event was held at the office of Simon Case, who leads an investigation into parties held in government offices in breach of Covid rules
coronavirus15 hours ago
The Paris town hall announced on Saturday the cancellation of all holiday festivities which were planned to take place on Champs-Elysees on December 31, including the big New Year's Eve fireworks, to limit the spread of Covid-19.
“The City of Paris regrets to announce of the cancellation of all festivities planned to take place on the Champs-Elysees on December 31 due to the resurgence of the pandemic,” the town hall said in a statement.
According to the town hall, the festivities were cancelled amid a resurgence of the virus and following the recommendations of the police department and the regional agency of health (ARS).
Despite the cancellation of the fireworks and other festivities that were planned for December 31, the town hall noted that people will still be able to enjoy the holiday spirit near the Hotel de Ville until January 2 and near the Bastille Palace until December 26, where some festive events will still take place.
Last year, the country had cancelled all Chirstmas and New Year celebrations amid a nationwide curfew imposed to help tackle the pandemic which was only lifted for Christmas Eve.
On Friday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex asked town halls to cancel concerts and New Year’s Eve fireworks in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Following Castex’s speech, the country closed off its borders for people travelling from the UK, which has been struggling from a surge in Omicron cases.
In early December, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said that a fifth coronavirus wave is expected to peak in late January in France. The country reported 58,128 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Over 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.
An event was held at the office of Simon Case, who leads an investigation into parties held in government offices in breach of Covid rules
coronavirus15 hours ago
More than 21,000 people test positive for Covid-19 as expert says the surge should be of great concern
coronavirus15 hours ago
Covid-19 case numbers are rapidly increasing in Canada, with several of the 10 provinces reporting big jumps
coronavirus16 hours ago
French Prime Minister Jean Castex urges people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members congregating at Christmas
coronavirus17 hours ago
Other countries will transition to "endemic" with low, manageable caseloads during that same time period.
coronavirus17 hours ago
Germany will impose quarantine on unvaccinated travellers from France and Denmark
coronavirus18 hours ago
The data analysed by Imperial College was based on 333,000 cases.
coronavirus20 hours ago
Given the current situation, this measure has served its purpose and is no longer needed: Health Minister
coronavirus20 hours ago