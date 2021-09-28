Covid-19: Pakistan to begin vaccinating children aged 12 and above

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
Pakistan’s planning minister says the government will begin a drive to vaccinate children aged 12 and above to protect them from the coronavirus.
The announcement by Planning Minister Asad Umar came Tuesday amid a steady decline in Covid-19 deaths across the country.
Umar said in a tweet that the government would soon launch a campaign to vaccinate children at schools. He did not give a precise date.
Pakistan is currently offering free vaccine shots to teenagers and adults.
The country on Tuesday reported 41 more Covid-19 deaths and 1,400 new cases in the past 24 hours. It was the first time since July that Pakistan confirmed fewer than 1,500 daily cases.
