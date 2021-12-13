Covid-19: Pakistan confirms first case of Omicron variant

Covid-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage
coronavirus16 hours ago
Pakistan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, in the country's most populous city of Karachi, the country's National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Monday.
"The NIH has been able to confirm ... that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the 'Omicron variant'," the NIH said in a Tweet. "This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends."
Authorities in the South Asian nation had begun investigating a first suspected case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus last week, a health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
After a provincial official in southern Sindh province initially said the variant had been identified in a private hospital patient, the NIH had then said they were still carrying out sequencing to confirm the case was that of Omicron.
ALSO READ:
Omicron, first reported in southern Africa and Hong Kong, carries a "very high" risk of infection surges, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Pakistan this month placed travel restrictions on several countries in southern Africa in the wake of the discovery of the variant.
Covid-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage
coronavirus16 hours ago
Country first in the region to be linked to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system
coronavirus16 hours ago
Nigerian aviation minister says Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia will be put on Covid-19 red list
coronavirus17 hours ago
Britain is banking on vaccination as the best way to stop the rapid spread of the virus
coronavirus19 hours ago
Non-pharmaceutical intervention works effectively against Omicron, Dr Samira Asma says
coronavirus19 hours ago
Newspaper publishes photo of Johnson at last year's Christmas event
coronavirus20 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million
coronavirus21 hours ago
Experts believe that the variant might also cause milder disease than Delta, but there is no definitive answer yet
coronavirus22 hours ago