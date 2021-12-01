UAE

Covid-19 Omicron variant: Vietnam to suspend flights to, from 7 African countries

The authority did not say when the move would come into effect

Photo: Reuters
By Reuters

Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 4:56 PM

Vietnam will suspend flights to and from seven African countries over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, state media reported on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved the suspension, Lao Dong Newspaper reported, without saying when the move will come into effect.

