Countries around the world are scrambling to curb the variant's spread
coronavirus8 hours ago
An official source at the Ministry of Interior has stated that effective from February 1, 2022, all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia must take the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure the validity of their 'immune' or 'fully vaccianted' status on the Tawakkalna app.
The source explained that the booster shot will become mandatory after eight months of getting the second dose of the vaccine, a statement issued by SPA said.
The 'immune' status is mandatory for adults aged 18 and above, wanting to attend any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sporting event in the country.
Having a fully vaccinated status on the app allows people to do the following:
1. Take part in any economic, commercial, cultural, sports or tourist activity.
2. Attend any cultural, scientific, social or recreational event.
3. Enter any governmental or private establishment.
4. Travel on planes and public transport.
Those exempt from taking the vaccine against coronavirus as listed on the app do not need to take the booster dose.
The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures and approved health protocols.
The mandatory booster requirement comes days after the Kingdom confirmed a case of the Omicron variant.
The ministry said that the boosters intends to enhance the immunity among members of society, and to control outbreaks of the virus, especially its mutated strains -- studies have proven the safety, effectiveness, and importance of stimulant doses, given the chances of a decline in the levels of antibodies in the blood six months since receiving the second dose.
Citizens and residents are urged to follow safety protocols and instructions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the statement added.
Countries around the world are scrambling to curb the variant's spread
coronavirus8 hours ago
Several doctors and nurses of sub-continental origin were among those who died after being infected while working in hospitals
coronavirus9 hours ago
Ministry warns that Omicron could decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines
coronavirus9 hours ago
Between 100 and 120 people had gathered for a Christmas party in Oslo
coronavirus10 hours ago
They demand new post-graduate students be enrolled to boost staffing
coronavirus13 hours ago
The case raises the possibility that Omicron may already be spreading more widely in the community
coronavirus13 hours ago
The strain was identified in a Sri Lankan national who had recently returned from South Africa
coronavirus14 hours ago
Border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus14 hours ago