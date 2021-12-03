Covid-19 Omicron variant: Vaccine booster dose required to maintain 'immune' status in Saudi Arabia from Feb 1

The 'immune' status is mandatory for anyone wanting to enter public places and use public transport.

An official source at the Ministry of Interior has stated that effective from February 1, 2022, all citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia must take the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to ensure the validity of their 'immune' or 'fully vaccianted' status on the Tawakkalna app.

The source explained that the booster shot will become mandatory after eight months of getting the second dose of the vaccine, a statement issued by SPA said.

The 'immune' status is mandatory for adults aged 18 and above, wanting to attend any social, economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, entertainment or sporting event in the country.

Having a fully vaccinated status on the app allows people to do the following:

1. Take part in any economic, commercial, cultural, sports or tourist activity.

2. Attend any cultural, scientific, social or recreational event.

3. Enter any governmental or private establishment.

4. Travel on planes and public transport.

Those exempt from taking the vaccine against coronavirus as listed on the app do not need to take the booster dose.

The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures and approved health protocols.

The mandatory booster requirement comes days after the Kingdom confirmed a case of the Omicron variant.

The ministry said that the boosters intends to enhance the immunity among members of society, and to control outbreaks of the virus, especially its mutated strains -- studies have proven the safety, effectiveness, and importance of stimulant doses, given the chances of a decline in the levels of antibodies in the blood six months since receiving the second dose.

Citizens and residents are urged to follow safety protocols and instructions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the statement added.