Covid-19 Omicron variant: UAE residents' guide to getting vaccine booster shots

Both cases were detected in the southern state of Karnataka
coronavirus18 hours ago
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading around the world, with the UAE detecting its first case on Wednesday in a fully vaccinated woman.
With the new variant affecting even those inoculated with two doses, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has stressed the importance of getting booster shots.
The UAE recently announced the availability of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines.
Q. Are booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine free?
A. Yes, like every Covid-19 vaccine dose in the UAE, booster doses are free.
Q. Who can get a Covid-19 booster dose?
Fully vaccinated residents aged over 18 can get the additional jab six months after the second dose of Pfizer, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines.
Q. How can one get a booster shot?
Residents will need to get appointments via the Ministry of Health and Prevention or Dubai Health Authority to get the jabs.
Q. Who must get booster shots?
Every UAE resident aged 18 and over must get the booster shot for added protection against Covid-19 and its variants. It is especially important for the elderly and those with chronic diseases.
Q. Since booster shots are not variant-specific, how do they protect against new strains?
A. According to top American infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci, “when you get a high enough level of an immune response, you get spillover protection”. And multiple studies have shown that taking the booster shot increases immunity.
Both cases were detected in the southern state of Karnataka
coronavirus18 hours ago
Efforts to expand testing come as the country and the world face new threats from the Omicron variant.
coronavirus18 hours ago
South Africa is seeing an increase in Covid-19 reinfections in patients contracting Omicron, says scientist.
coronavirus19 hours ago
The antibody reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptomatic infection.
coronavirus19 hours ago
Over 101.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus19 hours ago
Travellers will need a valid PCR test certificate and must register on the Qdoom platform
coronavirus19 hours ago
Infected person had recently returned from Nigeria
coronavirus20 hours ago
Ongoing tests to confirm the results against all Omicron mutations with an update expected by year-end.
coronavirus21 hours ago