Border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus7 hours ago
Switzerland announced stronger anti-Covid-19 measures on Friday, as its government battles to contain a surge in coronavirus infections and the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country.
The country will expand the requirement to wear masks and produce a certificate to prove a person is vaccinated or has recovered from the virus, the government said.
Masks will have to be worn indoors wherever a certificate obligation applies, it said. Meanwhile events and venues will be allowed to restrict entry only to people who are vaccinated or recovered.
It also reinforced its message for people to work from home, although it did not make home working compulsory after local authorities and business groups objected.
The measures will go into effect on Monday, December 6 and be effective until January 24.
"The Federal Council currently assesses the situation as very critical," the government said in a statement. "The emergence of the Omicron variant also poses new challenges for pandemic response."
Three cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for Public Health, with persons placed in isolation and their contacts quarantined.
The country of 8.7 million is also battling an increase in infections, with more than 96,000 cases confirmed in the last 14 days and a daily record of 11,340 infections reported on Nov. 29.
Previously Switzerland had banned travel from southern Africa and ordered arrivals from 23 countries including Japan, Britain and Canada to quarantine for 10 days.
"With the intensified measures, the Federal Council wants to reduce the infections with the Delta variant so that the hospital structures are relieved as much as possible," the government said.
Switzerland's approach contrasts with neighbouring Austria, which ordered a total lockdown last week.
ALSO READ:
Bern also tightened the obligation for people to produce a certificate for all indoor public events as well as for all sports and cultural activities, revoking an exemption for groups of less than 30 people.
Smaller family meetings also posed a risk, it said.
"For meetings with family and friends indoors, the urgent recommendation in future will be to use the certificate for gatherings of 11 people and up."
Border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus7 hours ago
Eight cases have so far been confirmed in the United States
coronavirus10 hours ago
Avoids millions of public workers being sent home unpaid with Christmas approaching
coronavirus11 hours ago
Health ministry has stressed the importance of getting booster shots
coronavirus11 hours ago
The US President says his new strategy doesn’t include shutdowns and lockdowns
coronavirus17 hours ago
Health authorities in Minnesota said the infected resident was a fully vaccinated adult male who had recently travelled to New York City
coronavirus19 hours ago
Sixty-two people tested positive for the variant
coronavirus19 hours ago
Europe has so far recorded 79 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19
coronavirus20 hours ago