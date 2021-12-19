Covid-19 Omicron variant 'raging through the world,' travelling increases risk, says Fauci

Many hospitals across the US are struggling to cope with burnout among doctors, nurses and other workers
coronavirus21 hours ago
White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged Americans travelling over the upcoming holidays to get booster shots and always wear masks in crowded public spaces to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The easily transmissible variant is “raging through the world,” and travelling will increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people, Fauci said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
“We are going to see breakthrough infection - there is no doubt about that,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.
Omicron has been found through testing in more than 20 U.S. states and around 90 countries so far after first being identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in late November.
