International passengers arriving in Kerala will be subject to strict seven-day quarantine, state authorities announced on Saturday.
According to Manorama, the new rule comes as the south Indian state remains cautious about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Samples from those who test Covid-positive will be further tested to determine the variant.
"As of now, there is no cause for concern in the state," said Health Minister Veena George. "The state has taken all precautionary steps as per the guidelines of the Centre and surveillance would be strengthened at airports."
"The new variant has not been reported in Kerala so far, But in the wake of reports of a new variant, the accepted Covid protocols - use of sanitisers, masks and social distancing - have to be strictly observed With regard to the quarantine for those arriving from abroad, the Centre's guidelines are expected and we will also be cautious on that aspect."
George also urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
